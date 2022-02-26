Dakshina Kannada DC extends prohibitory order

Prohibitory order extended in Dakshina Kannada

Gathering of more than five persons, protesting, shouting slogans and holding a procession is banned in the area

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 26 2022, 19:17 ist
Following the controversy over headscarves and saffron stole, the DC had imposed Section 144 from February 14 to 19. Credit: PTI Photo

As a precautionary measure to maintain peace, law and order in the Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has extended prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges in the district from 6 am of February 28 to 6 pm of March 5.

Following the controversy over headscarves and saffron stole, the DC had imposed Section 144 from February 14 to 19. Later, he had extended it till February 26. As the issue has not been resolved, the DC has decided to extend the prohibitory order. 

Gathering of more than five persons, protesting, shouting slogans and holding a procession is banned in the area.

