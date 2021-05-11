Dakshina Kannada records 5 Covid-19 deaths

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • May 11 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 13:10 ist
Dakshina Kannada district recorded five Covid fatalities on Monday taking the tally to 790. With 1175 fresh cases, the total active cases in the district has risen to 12,742.

The district so far has recorded 57,551 cases. With 985 discharges on Monday, the total discharges has reached 44,019.

Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
COVID-19

