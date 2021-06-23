DC seeks fortnightly report on contagious diseases

DC seeks fortnightly report on contagious diseases

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 23 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 23:41 ist

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has directed the department concerned to furnish a report to the district administration on the preventive measures taken towards the control of diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and others, once every 15 days.

Chairing a meeting at the DC’s office hall, she said it is necessary to focus on the control measures against vector-borne and contagious diseases during the rainy season.

“Departments of rural development and panchayat raj, urban development, public instructions, women and child welfare, social welfare, fisheries, industries, irrigation and revenue should inform the district administration regarding the steps taken against the control of diseases in their respective departments,” she added.

District health officer Dr K Mohan and family welfare officer Dr Anand requested the citizens to give importance to cleanliness. Mosquito breeding sites should be destroyed.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) principal Dr Vishal Kumar, community health officer Dr Mahesh, animal husbandry department deputy director Suresh Bhat, Madikeri Taluk Panchayat executive officer Shekhar and others were present during the meeting.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal
Kodagu
seeks report
contagious diseases
Vector-borne diseases

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

 