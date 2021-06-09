DC visits flood-prone areas in Kushalnagar

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal inspects a flood-prone area in Kushalnagar.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited the areas that were affected by the flood last year in Kushalnagar.

The flood from Rivers Cauvery and Harangi had inundated layouts on the banks of the rivers for the last two years. All precautionary measures should be taken to check any untoward incidents, she directed officials.

People residing on the banks of the river should be shifted to safer locations. People residing in various layouts should be cautious, she said.

The deputy commissioner visited Harangi dam, Koodige-Hassan Road, Kuvempu Layout, Sai Layout and Kushalnagar-Koppa bridge.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena and others were present.

