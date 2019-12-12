DC warns of action against unauthorised TV channels

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh warned unauthorised TV channels operating in the district without licences that action would be taken against them.

Speaking at a district-level committee meeting with Cable Television Network Act at DC’s office in Manipal he said, all channels should be registered with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). There are complaints of TV channels blackmailing government officials and other people.

“All documents of local TV channels operating in the district will be verified and steps will be taken to crack down on unauthorised channels,” said the DC and urged the Information Department to submit a detailed report in this regard.

As per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, a local cable operator is required to register with the Head Post Master of the Head Post Office of the area for broadcasting to the subscribers.

The registration details should be collected from the post offices for verification. The operation of unregistered cable operators will be suspended, the DC cautioned.

He said officials have the power to seize the equipment of the cable operators violating Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

“Cable operators should charge a fixed fee from the customers. The customers can submit a complaint about charging extra for the services offered by the cable operators,” he pointed out.

A district-level complaint cell has been opened. Viewers can submit complaints in writing to the department of information, public relation officer or email to: varthabhavanaudupi@gmail.com