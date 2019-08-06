Dengue Drive Day evokes good response

Dengue Drive Day, organised by district administration and Mangaluru City Corporation in association with various organisations, was held in the city on Sunday.

The campaign was inaugurated at the house of Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, near Bhat Nursing Home in Ladyhill.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamath said there was a need to create awareness on breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water. Dengue can be checked through source reduction of mosquitoes, he added.

“Finding mosquito breeding places and destroying the larvae is an effective way to control mosquito menace. Such drives against mosquitoes should be observed on a regular basis,” he said.

The MLA along with DHO and other officials created awareness on mosquito breeding among households in Mannagudda ward on the occasion. Water gets stored in the terrace of a house, where mosquitoes breed, he said. He urged the public to ensure that water didn’t stagnate in order to stop breeding of mosquitoes.

The MLA also directed officials to release Guppy fish into a water tank constructed near his house. The volunteers visited construction sites in Mannagudda and created awareness on breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gayathri Nayak said members of Bengre Vidyarthi Sangha and fishermen in Thota Bengre area had destroyed mosquito breeding sites inside fishing boats.

The dengue drive day was also organised at Central Market area. “There is good response to the Dengue Drive Day with residents realising the need to destroy mosquito larave and breeding sites in their surroundings,” she said.