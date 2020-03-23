Despite lockdown, people venture onto streets in Kodagu

Despite the lockdown announced by the state government across Kodagu district till March 31 for containing spread of coronavirus, people were seen in public places in Madikeri on Monday. They were sent back to home by the police.

The density of people in Madikeri was high as many had arrived in private vehicles including two-wheelers, cars, autorickshaws and goods vehicles. The police had a tough time in managing the crowd. In fact, a large number of people were seen purchasing essential commodities by gathering in large number in front of shops. The police personnel forced closure of mobile showrooms and cloth shops which failed to adhere to the guidelines of the district administration.

However, the clampdown did not apply to essential services and activities such as sale of grocery, vegetables. But several shops selling non-essential items too had opened their shutters. Even the hotels were seen serving customers while the government has ordered only takeaways at hotels and has restricted serving customers.

A team lead by Circle Police Inspector Madappa took steps to close down the shops at GT Circle and Mahadevapete by issuing strict orders to the traders.

The police were compelled to put up barricades on the roads as there was no let up in the number of vehicles entering Madikeri town. The vehicles were allowed only after screening on Mysuru road near district hospital. Vehicles from Hassan, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada were prohibited from entering Kodagu district and vice versa.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and private bus operators have suspended their operation. The Hopcoms stalls made a brisk business on the day. There were complaints that some of the staffers at district hospital were not wearing masks as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, in Suntikoppa, a team of officials comprising PSI Thimmappa and Panchayat Development Officer Venugopal seized three vehicles which were ferrying labourers to coffee plantations.

Home-quarantine stamping was done on eight persons who had returned from abroad to Suntikoppa. They were called to gram panchayat office and told not to mingle with people for 15 days.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy had said on Sunday that only groceries purchase would be allowed and that all other shops should remain closed till March 31. The DC said that the person who returned from Dubai had come in contact with 70 people and all of them had been home quarantined.