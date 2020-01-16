Deve Gowda visits Sringeri temple

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) National President H D Deve Gowda, along with his wife Chennamma visited Sringeri Sri Sharadamba Temple on Thursday.

After offering prayers to the presiding deity, the Deve Gowda couple visited Shakti Ganapathy, Shankaracharya, Thorana Ganapthy, Subrahmanya and Vidya Shankara temples.

H D Deve Gowda and Chennamma also offered prayers at Kalikamba Temple Durga temple and Malahanikareshwara Temples on the occasion.

They later called on the seers Sri Bharati Theertha and Vidhushekhara Bharati.

H D Deve Gowda will take part in the religious festivals to be organised at Sharada Peetha, from

Thursday. On Friday, he will take an oath towards Sahasra Chandika Yaga, a sacred fire ritual. The ritual will begin on Friday and the final offerings ‘Poornahuti’ will be held on January 21, in which all members of the Deve Gowda family will take part.

Deve Gowda couple made their stay at the guest house of Sharada Mutt.

MLC S L Dharmegowda, JD(S) district President Ajith Kumar and others were present.