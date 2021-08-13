Differently-abled student scores high in SSLC exams

A differently-abled student, Arman, of St Ann's English School in Kodlipet, has secured 617 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examinations.

Son of Basheer Ahmmed and Gulzar Banu, Arman had lost strength in his right hand since birth. He was using his left hand for all purposes and had written the exams too with his left hand.

"The disability did not come in the way of my success. My teachers and parents have supported me throughout. Teachers guided me to score well. Only hard work helped me to achieve. I wish to become an engineer," he said.

A chess player, he said he wants to achieve success in life.