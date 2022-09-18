Discarded furniture get new lease of life in this govt school

Usually old furniture, including tables, chairs, desks and benches in schools, are dumped in storerooms.

However, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Model Higher Primary School at Moodambailu in Bantwal taluk, has given a new look to them with the help of a carpenter, who is also an alumnus of the school and also a parent.

The 90-year-old school has transformed old broken benches, desks and doors into new a rack for the kitchen, a podium, a newspaper rack, and also, a book shelf. Even small pieces of wood are used for hanging charts related to curriculum in each classroom, said Headmaster Aravind Kudla to DH. “I wanted to use the method of upcycling of old wood for creating something useful to the school. When I discussed with carpenter Ramesh Acharya, who is also old student of the school, he readily agreed. Acharya’s daughter is also studying in the same school,” he said.

Recycling initiatives

The school was one among the 20 schools selected in the country for the ‘Wipro Earthian’ award in January this year. The awards recognize excellence in sustainability in education in schools and colleges in India. As part of the ‘Wipro Earthian’ award, the school had taken up several initiatives related to recycling, and upscaling of old wood, is one among them.

The school did not have a podium to be used during functions, especially annual day, sports day and other events. With the help of old unused desks and benches, the dream of having a podium has been realised. Even the kitchen used for cooking mid-day meals did not have a rack. With the help of the carpenter, it has now been readied.

The headmaster said, “If books are kept in the cupboard in the library, they will not attract students. The book stores and and the Gram Panchayat libraries usually have ‘V’-shaped shelves, which attract the onlookers. Accordingly, a ‘V’-shaped shelf was created using old wood. The Nali Kali classroom did not have proper space to keep all the charts related to children’s studies. Now, a shelf has come up to keep all the charts and worksheets. With minimum expenses, old wood has now got a new look. A portion of the prize money from ‘Wipro Earthian’ award was used for the purpose.”

A reading corner

The school has few more old desks, benches and wooden pieces.

“They will be used for creating a reading corner in each classroom, in the coming days. Even pieces of wood damaged by termite infestation got a new lease of life in the hands of Ramesh Acharya,” he said.