Dispose of applications on forest rights: DC

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed the officials to dispose of the pending applications submitted under the Forest Rights Act.

Presiding over a meeting on the district surveillance and monitoring committee on SC/ST communities, held at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Wednesday, she said that the concerned officials should conduct meetings in the subdivision levels towards the fast disposal of the pending applications.

Committee member K Palani Prakash felt the need to undertake measures to make available the necessary facilities under the forest act, to the tribal population.

He also requested the deputy commissioner to direct the officials to conduct a survey towards providing basic facilities to tribal people in Tattekere tribal hamlet.

He said that the 25 houses belonging to SC/ST families in Karekadu paisari in Aruvattoklu of Virajpet taluk have been damaged due to heavy rain. The families should be compensated.

“There are no wardens and security staff in both the boys’ and girls’ hostels in Ponnampet. Also, the building of the BCM pre-metric and post-metric hostel for girls in Virajpet is in a dilapidated condition. Quick action is needed to address both the problems,” he added.

Another member of the committee, Muttappa, drew the attention towards the loss of houses of people belonging to SC/ST communities, during heavy rain in the district.

The deputy commissioner responded by saying that the compensation to the rain-affected families has been dispensed by the district administration.

If the name of any SC/ST family is omitted, the district administration will take the needful measures, she added.

Muttappa said that there are 37 families dwelling in Keretattu village in Kakkabbe Gram Panchayat.

“There is a need for sites towards an anganwadi and Ambedkar Bhavan. Also, the families should be provided with power supply, public transport, roads and fair price shops,” he said.

Committee members Sukumar, Kempa, Navin Derala, Joyce Menezes, DySP Dinesh Kumar, Agriculture department joint director Raju, Social Welfare Department deputy director Bharathi, ITDP officer Shivakumar, ACF Paul Anthony, district TB control officer Dr Shivkumar and PU education department deputy director Kenchappa were present.