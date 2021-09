Disruption in power supply on Sept 15, 16

Due to maintenance work in Palibetta and Balele feeders, there will be disruption in power supply in Gaddemane, Hosuru, Bettageri, Karekodi, Balele, Billuru, Jagale, Karmadu, Rajapura, Kottageri and surrounding areas from 10 am to 5 pm on September 15.

Also, there will be disruption in power supply at Balaji, Devarapura, Mayamudi, Dhanugala, Konanakatte, Marapala, Kallala, Titimati, Bhadragola, Nokya, Manchalli, Kayimane, Nalluru, Bolleragate and Nagarahole, owing to maintenance work in Titimati and Kutta feeders from 10 am to 5 pm on September 16, said a press release by CESC.