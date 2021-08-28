Disruption in power supply troubles interior villages in Napoklu

The frequent disruption in power supply has been affecting the residents of interior villages in Napoklu hobli.

Hoddur Grama Vidyuth Balakedarara Vedike president Koodanda Ravi alleged that the officials have failed to provide relief from the frequent disruption in power supply from the Murnad power supplying unit.

A new transformer was installed in the Hoddur or Murnad subdivision of the CESC two and a half years ago. However, the transformer is not charged so far, alleged Vedike members.

Various works in power supply under the Central government project were initiated in the district at a cost of Rs 18 crore. However, even after two years of installing the transformer, the transformer has not been charged so far, said the Vedike members.

CESC assistant engineer Mahesh said that the new transformer work has been completed in Hoddur. Owing to technical issues, it was not charged.

The connection will be given for the new transformer after the rain recedes, he said.