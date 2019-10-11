Dissent against Dashamantapa results continues

Members of the temple committees whose tableaux did not win in the Dashamantapa procession held on Tuesday night, have alleged foul play by the Dasara Committee and the jury.

The temple committee members have also alleged that the jury was totally biased.

The disappointed committee members have expressed their dissent in various forms of social media as well.

Dandina Mariyamma Temple, Kundurumotte Mariyamma Temple and Kote Sri Mahaganapathy Temple won the first, second and third prizes respectively and the prizes have been distributed.

The atmosphere was tense during the prize distribution programme as the members of the temple committee that failed to win vented their anger against the jury and the Madikeri Dasara Dashamantapa committee. The members registered their protest by boycotting the prize distribution programme held at Kala Sambhrama stage at Gandhi Maidan on Wednesday morning.

The controversy did not end and heated debates were being carried out on the results.

‘Injustice’

Committee members of Kanchi Kamakshiyamma Temple have openly stated that the judgement at the competition was not transparent. Temple committee Honorary President K T Prashanth said that the jury of the competition was politically prejudiced and biased. "The results have been a foul game and we will approach the court, against the injustice done,” he added.

M G Navin, an artisan from Showman Creations, which prepared the tableau for Kanchi Kamakshiyamma temple, pointed that the tableau that won the first prize had not given its performance within the specified duration, thereby flouting rules.

However, the Dasara Dashamantapa Committee President Ranjit Kumar has insisted that no politics was involved in the results.