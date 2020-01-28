District Rajyotsava and Sarvothama awards presented

District Rajyotsava awards for 2019-20 were conferred on 32 people on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The Rajyotsava awards for the previous year were not announced following

election model code of conduct.

The awardees are: H K Nayanadu - Art and literature; Dr Harishchandra P Salian - literature; Prashant Jogi, Ashok Polali, Taranatha Pambada, Jagadeesh Acharya, Rajesh Vittal, Lakshminarayana alias Annu Poojary, Adwika Shetty and A Raghunath Sherigar - Art (individuals); Sarayu Bala Yaksha Vrinda Makkala Mela - Art (organisation); Gangadhara Puthran alias Gangesh Bolar (environment); Rithwik Alevooraya, Pradeep Kumar, Rakshith Shetty and Anagha - Sports; Narayana Nayak, Bharat Kumar, Y Yogish Rao, S K Anand Kumar, Sridhar Gowda

Kengudelu, Vasanth Salian, Suresh Rai Soodimullu, Venkappa Kajava, N S Umesh Devadiga and Dr Umar Beejadakatte - Social work (individual); Vinayaka Friends Club, Atmashakthi Vividhoddesha Sahakari Sangha, Seva Bharathi and Biruver Kudla - Social work (organisations) and Stanley Pinto, Pundalika Pai - Media.

The district Sarvothama awards were conferred on 10 government employees on the occasion.

The awardees are: Dr Ramakrishna Rao - District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Wilma Elizabeth Tauro - Labour officer, Vatsala - Deputy Tahsildar, B Uggappa Moolya - Panchayat Development Officer, Kallamundkuru; Ananda S Bhanjan - Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department; Sumangala - nurse, Wenlock Hospital; Prakash Nayak, Shirastedar, Department of Judiciary; Rathnakara Kottari - Second Division Assistant, Commercial Taxes department; Kumaraswamy - Village Accountant, Revenue department and M Devadas - Driver, Agriculture department.