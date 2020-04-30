DK’s Covid-19 tally rises to 22

A 58-year-old woman from Boloor was declared positive to Covid-19 after waiting for 19 hours on Thursday. The woman is undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

She was in contact with P 501 (serving in First Neuro centre), who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 26. P 501 was infected after coming in contact with P 432, who was undergoing treatment for stroke at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Sindhu as per the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 declared Boloor area as an active containment zone, second ward after Shaktinagar, and ordered placing of barricades on all roads leading to the area. In fact, the seal down was implemented by the police on Wednesday night itself.

The boundaries of the containment area in Bolor is the house of James D’Souza in East, Hindu Rudrabhoomi in West, Hotel B J and Hotel Sri Vinayaka and Sulthan Batheri Road in North and Hindu Rudrabhoomi, Boloor entrance road from Sulthan Batheri in South.

There are 135 houses in the containment area and 12 shops. The total population in the containment area is 640. Further, five kilometres around the containment zone has been declared as a buffer zone. The buffer zone is up to Bondel in East, Arabian sea in West, MCF on National Highway in North and River Nethravathi in South. There are 16,350 houses and 1,275 shops in the buffer zone area.

The DC said the Executive Engineer of Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) was appointed as Incident Commander. As a precautionary measure, disinfectants were sprayed in and around Boloor. Dakshina Kannada district has nine containment zones. Three containment zones had been denotified after no cases were reported for 28 days.

DK has so far recorded 22 positive cases, while 12 have recovered and were also discharged. There are eight active cases undergoing treatment at the designated hospital.

Two have lost their lives. Out of 22 cases, four are from Kerala and one each from Bhatkal and Udupi.