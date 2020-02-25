DK strives for top slot in SSLC results this year

The Education Department in Dakshina Kannada is leaving no stone unturned to improve the SSLC results and to bring the district to the top position in the examination this year.

Slow learners are motivated to work hard and extra classes are being conducted to make them score a minimum of 45 to 50 marks. Question banks have been prepared by senior teachers in the district and are distributed among the schools to make students revise, said sources in the department.

Poor performance

DK district’s performance in the examination last year was poor as its overall position in the state slipped from fourth to seventh. This is despite DK being a prominent education hub in the state.

Speaking to DH, DDPI Malleswamy said “Teachers in schools have been asked to adopt slow learners and prepare them to write the exam with confidence. Teachers and SDMC members have been visiting houses of children writing SSLC exam to instil confidence in them. Teachers who have adopted children, monitor their studies by visiting their houses frequently. Teachers wake up children at 5 am in the morning, to prepare them to study.”

The government has decided to make teachers responsible if the school secures zero per cent results in the SSLC.

The district had secured the third position in 2015-16. The position improved to second place in 2016-17.

However, the pass percentage slipped to seventh last year.

This year, the exam will be held from March 27 to April 9. A total of 30,605 students from 511 high schools in the district will write the exam. Of the total students, 16,140 students are boys.

The DDPI said, “Students who are weak in studies are made to attend remedial classes conducted after the school hours. Extra classes are conducted in the morning as well. The first preparatory exam has commenced from February 17.

Looking at the results in the preparatory exam, additional training will be imparted to students. Another preparatory will be conducted in the month of March, to make students thorough with the syllabus and write exams with confidence.”

Sulliapadavu Sarvodaya High School, Ramakrishna High School in Puttur, Durgamba High School in Alankar, Subodha High School in Panaje, Kabaka Government High School

and a few other schools in Puttur have started night classes with the help of parents/guardians.

Special training has been imparted to language teachers and teachers who teach Mathematics, Science and Social Science to prepare students for the exam said sources in the department.