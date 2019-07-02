Doctor’s abuse: Noisy scenes mar ZP meeting

The controversy surrounding the issue of an FIR against Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi

Shantigodu echoed at ZP meeting held here, on Tuesday.

Congress ZP Member M S Muhammed and others maintained that the members had a right to know the truth.

Meenakshi Shantigodu, who presided over the meet, said that when she went along with a girl to the government hospital in Puttur, the doctors neglected the patient.

She wanted the doctor to examine the girl, who was allegedly tortured both physically and mentally by the police on theft charges. The parents of the girl were also allegedly beaten up by the police, Meenakshi added.

There was chaos at the meeting when member Shahul Hamid sought to know whether a ZP president, who is facing charges, can chair the meeting.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R Selvamani clarified that there were no references in the Panchayat Raj Act on curtailing the prerogative of a ZP president, who was facing charges.