Don Bosco principal commits suicide in Udupi

Fr Mahesh D’Souza, 36-year-old assistant parish priest of a church in Shirva and principal of Don Bosco CBSE School, committed suicide on Friday night.

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his cabin in the school on Friday night.

According to police, Fr Mahesh D’Souza was undergoing mental depression. The post mortem was conducted in Manipal on Saturday.

Fr D’Souza hailed from Moodubelle and was born on March 30, 1983 as the second son of Frederick and Matilda D’Souza.

He was the first priest of the newly carved Udupi Diocese on April 15, 2013.

Since then, he served as assistant parish priest at Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, and Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte. Fr D’Souza was ordained to priesthood on April 15, 2013 and had served as assistant parish priest in Kallianpur. In 2016, he was transferred to Shirva to serve in Our Lady of Health Church.

He was revered by the people and his students for his friendly nature.

The funeral rites will be held on October 15 in Shirva Church at 3 pm, sources added.