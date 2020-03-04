‘Doubling of track between Mangaluru Junction & Padil complete’

The doubling of track between Mangaluru Junction and Padil has been completed.

A press release from M K Gopinath, PRO, Palakkad Division, prior to the doubling work, the single line track from Mangaluru Junction resulted in the stranding of passenger trains for hours to facilitate the movement of goods trains via Konkan and Mysuru route. To reduce the congestion and for facilitating a hassle-free movement of trains, a double line track is being laid between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur stations.

Train No 12617 Eranakulam Junction – H Nizamuddin Mangala Express was the first train to run on the newly commissioned double line. The train left Mangaluru Junction at 22.05 hrs on Tuesday. Of the total 19-km doubling between Mangaluru Junction-Panambur, 17 km was completed and work on 2 km between Padil and Kulshekara station is in progress. The work, including the 600 metre-long new tunnel, is expected to be completed by March 2021.

The provision of two engine lay byes at Mangaluru Junction will facilitate traction change. The replacement of Electronic Inter-locking with upgraded Electronic Interlocking and Dual Visual Display Unit at Mangaluru Jn and at Padil is completed.