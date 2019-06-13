Drop move to sell land to JSW Steel: Shobha

Urging the state government to withdraw its decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to the Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Steel in Ballari, BJP workers staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

The protesters took out a protest march from CMC premises to Azad Park Circle and shouted slogans against the state government.

MP Shobha Karandlaje said that when H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister in 2006-07, 3,667 acres of land was leased to the JSW Steel for 10 years.

Instead of extending the lease period, the cabinet has decided to convert the lease of the land into a sale deed, she said.

JSW Steel had violated the terms and conditions laid down by the state government. It had failed to appoint Kannadigas to C and D group employee posts. Instead of 2 TMC water from River Krishna, it was drawing 5 TMC of water. The mining was carried out on 300 acres of land given for infrastructure facilities. Unfortunately, Industries Minister K J George, Ballari District In-charge Minister D K Shivakumar, Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah have not raised their voice against the violations, she alleged.

She urged the government to annul its decision to sell land to JSW Steel.

‘Muslims cheated’

She said Muslim community members were cheated by IMA Jewels. The IMA head has escaped from the country. Through the SIT probe, the government is trying to bury the case. The multi-crore IMA jewel scam should be probed by CBI and Enforcement Directorate to bring out the truth.

Coffee Board President M S Bhoje Gowda and others were present.