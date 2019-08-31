'Drought, poor rain result of deforestation'

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Saturday predicted more drought-like situations in the future.

“The declining forest cover is posing many threats to ecological balance. The drought and scanty rainfall is the result of deforestation.”

He was speaking at the state-level workshop on ‘Wildlife Journalism and Conservation of Forest’, organised by Department of Journalism of MGM College and Forest department.

The deputy commissioner said the groundwater level had severely depleted. This has made people more dependent on borewells for drinking water, which is hazardous. He urged students to support the efforts towards conservation of the forest. Celebrated wildlife photographer Senani said journalists should groom themselves to be expert in a particular subject. “The curiosity in nature would be blessing in guise,” he added.

Experience makes man perfect. The recognition is not important. As awards and recognition tend to divert the focus.

He said elephants differ in their behavior in terms of gender. A herd has 60 to 100 females from different generations. The baby male elephant would face a herculean task to enter a male herd if it gets separated from the mother. He also recollected his experiences in the forest.

Senani added that enthusiasm is the base for inventions. “Mother Earth will not bother if nature is damaged. It is mankind who will face the repercussions,” he warned.