Earth Song brings together talents from across globe

The Earth Song, a multilingual tribute to Mother Earth, has been composed amid the lockdown in 9 languages with 17 singers, 8 poets and 5 musicians.

The creative project took shape under the leadership of music director and composer Roshan D’Souza Angelore from Mangaluru. What began as a recreation of an old composition, evolved into a major project involving musicians, singers and artists across the globe.

The Earth Song was initiated with a thought as to give a new life to an old tune composed in 2011 by Roshan.

“The idea of releasing a video during COVID-19 pandemic was to remind everyone that we have only one mother earth and it’s time for us to be serious and love it like our own,” said Roshan.

As the tune and lyrics were originally in Konkani, the plan was to have a small quarantine lockdown Konkani video, with a few known singers of Mangaluru. Later, Roshan rooted the idea of making it a multilingual song, involving more people and this was discussed with a team. Roshan reached out to his long termed friends Dilraj Rodrigues and Ivan Pereira and cousin Melroy D’Souza to help him chalk out plans for the mega project.

Dilraj Rodrigues, currently serving as a chief engineer in Merchant Navy, took care of the complete production costs and pitched in ideas as required from on-board the ship.

He even managed to get the full ship crew involved for a small cameo video which has been incorporate into the song while sailing the vessel Front Odin across the Indian Ocean. Ivan Pereira, ace drummer and proprietor of ProPix Graphics Studio, undertook the designing and final editing of the video.

Melroy D’Souza undertook the role of the Project Designer, coordinator and publicity in-charge by assisting with all publicity poster promo videos, YouTube promotion, suggestions for videos etc.

Alwyn Fernandes, an ace guitarist, agreed to join with the lead guitar, who recorded from Dubai. Musician brothers Sanjay (played melodica and key boards) and Sanjeeth Rodrigues (played drums) from Mangaluru have also been a part of this project. Josey Jon from Kerala played the Bass guitar, Roshan has played Backing guitars and keyboards. The whole project was mixed and mastered by Nithin Koottungal at Orpheus sound designs at Ernakulum.

The lyricists, who composed lyrics glorifying Mother Earth, are Lloyd Rego Tacoode (Konkani) from Mangaluru, Wilson Kateel (Tulu, Tamil, Kannada) from Kateel, Sanjay Borkar (Marathi) from Goa, Karen Tellis (English), Sajeev Sarathie (Hindi) from Delhi, Nithin Kootungal (Malayalam) from Kerala and Debduth Sadhu (Bengali) from Kolkata.