Following the lockdown, people belonging to the Muslim community observed Eid-ul-Fitr festival in their houses.

The people did not exchange greetings by hugging, which is otherwise followed during the festival. The Idgah Ground was deserted as the gathering of people for prayers was not permitted.

There were a handful of people in the market, especially in the meat stalls, even though they were open. Permission was given for the sale of meat between 6 am to 2 pm.