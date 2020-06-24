Elderly man duped of Rs 37k in Kushalnagar

On the pretext of offering help, a youth has allegedly duped an elderly man by exchanging ATM cards and withdrawing Rs 37,000 from his bank account.

D R Poonacha, a resident of Siddaiah extension, is the victim. He had withdrawn Rs 3,000 from an ATM kiosk on B M Road and wanted to check his balance amount. He sought help from an unidentified youth who happened to arrive at the same time. The latter exchanged his card with that of Poonacha.

While checking the messages sent by the bank to his phone, Poonacha found out that Rs 37,000 has been withdrawn from his account.

He has lodged a complaint with the town police in this connection.