Elderly man duped of Rs 37k in Kushalnagar

Elderly man duped of Rs 37k in Kushalnagar

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jun 24 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 21:10 ist

On the pretext of offering help, a youth has allegedly duped an elderly man by exchanging ATM cards and withdrawing Rs 37,000 from his bank account.

D R Poonacha, a resident of Siddaiah extension, is the victim. He had withdrawn Rs 3,000 from an ATM kiosk on B M Road and wanted to check his balance amount. He sought help from an unidentified youth who happened to arrive at the same time. The latter exchanged his card with that of Poonacha.

While checking the messages sent by the bank to his phone, Poonacha found out that Rs 37,000 has been withdrawn from his account.

He has lodged a complaint with the town police in this connection. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Elderly
man duped
Rs 37k
Kushalnagar

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

 