Elected members promise to build a bridge in Kopatti

Elected members from the Gram Panchayat visited Kopatti village in Kundacheri Gram Panchayat and assured the people that necessary steps will be taken to construct a proper bridge.

Gram Panchayat vice president Vishu Pravin, members Harris, P B Dinesh, Basappa and staff member Chethan visited the village.

Inspecting the makeshift footbridge built across the stream by the villagers, the members discussed the related issues with the local residents.

They said that it will be communicated to the department concerned to construct a permanent bridge. The GP members assured the villagers that they will keep in touch with them, to solve other issues as well.

Gram Panchayat member Harris said that around Rs 30 lakh is needed to build a permanent bridge.

"However, the cost cannot be borne by the Gram Panchayat. But, a proposal will be made to the MLA and to the respective department," he said.

He also lamented that the village is lacking basic amenities. In addition, the people in the region are combating the wild elephant menace.

All possible help will be extended to the villagers, by the panchayat, he added.