Email campaign to urge Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to conduct GP polls

Members of Rajya Gram Panchayat Hakkothaya Andolana have begun sending messages and emails to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa opposing the State Election Commission's decision to postpone Gram Panchayat elections and the government's move to appoint an administrative council to Gram Panchayats.

The campaign aims at convincing authorities to conduct the elections when the lockdown is lifted and all activities are allowed in the state. Depending on the situation in various districts, the election should be conducted in a phased manner. Till the elections are held, the present elected body should continue as members, Andolana convener Nandana Reddy and coordinator B Damodar Acharya said.