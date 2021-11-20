'Environmentally sound, cost effective' Alappuzha waste disposal model better suited for Mangaluru, citizens' body tells MCC

The Mangalore Civic Group (MCG), a citizens' body, has suggested the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) adopt the Alappuzha model of decentralised waste management on the grounds that it could provide an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative for garbage disposal.

A delegation of the MCG, comprising Nigel Albuquerque, Prathapchandra Kedilaya, Suresh Nayak, Bhaskar Kiran, and Oswald Pereira, met MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and submitted a memorandum, highlighting details of the benefits of this system.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar assured the delegation that their memorandum would be given due consideration in formulating MCC’s waste management policy.

Presently, the MCC collects waste in bulk and dumps it at a centralised collection centre at Pacchanady. The landfill, in addition to being a source of stench for locals, has allegedly contaminated local groundwater and become a major health hazard. Further, it has rendered the land unusable. Terming the MCC’s existing waste management facility an "environmental disaster", the MCG proposed the Alappuzha Model.

The Alappuzha Model is a method of waste management implemented in Alappuzha (Alleppey) town of Kerala. Under this model, waste generated in a locality is treated in the locality itself, avoiding logistical issues involved in bulk garbage collection. The plan enables each household to go green and treat domestic biodegradable waste in their own backyards or at composting units set up within the ward, the delegation said.

The delegates emphasised that since the MCC has constituted ward committees and area sabhas, adopting the suggested model for Mangaluru will make waste management effective. The memorandum pointed out that the ward committees are assigned the task of Municipal Waste Management under Section 13I (i) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act 2011.

The delegates also said that the MCC can prevent recurrences of environmental issues and cut costs.

The MCG urged the MCC to adopt the suggested model and set up composting units and biogas plants to all the sources of waste generation (households, restaurants, and offices), with subsidies for households, besides providing such facilities at public places in each ward for households where such facilities cannot be set up due to financial or space constraints.

