Citizens' group asks MCC to adopt Alappuzha waste model

'Environmentally sound, cost effective' Alappuzha waste disposal model better suited for Mangaluru, citizens' body tells MCC

Instead of bulk waste collection, the MCC has been asked to set up ward-wise composting units

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 20 2021, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 16:32 ist
A view of the landfill at Pacchanady in Mangaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

The Mangalore Civic Group (MCG), a citizens' body, has suggested the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) adopt the Alappuzha model of decentralised waste management on the grounds that it could provide an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative for garbage disposal.

A delegation of the MCG, comprising Nigel Albuquerque, Prathapchandra Kedilaya, Suresh Nayak, Bhaskar Kiran, and Oswald Pereira, met MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and submitted a memorandum, highlighting details of the benefits of this system.

Also read — Ruckus in Mangaluru council meeting over garbage row

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar assured the delegation that their memorandum would be given due consideration in formulating MCC’s waste management policy.

Presently, the MCC collects waste in bulk and dumps it at a centralised collection centre at Pacchanady. The landfill, in addition to being a source of stench for locals, has allegedly contaminated local groundwater and become a major health hazard. Further, it has rendered the land unusable. Terming the MCC’s existing waste management facility an "environmental disaster", the MCG proposed the Alappuzha Model.

The Alappuzha Model is a method of waste management implemented in Alappuzha (Alleppey) town of Kerala. Under this model, waste generated in a locality is treated in the locality itself, avoiding logistical issues involved in bulk garbage collection. The plan enables each household to go green and treat domestic biodegradable waste in their own backyards or at composting units set up within the ward, the delegation said.

Also read — Pachanady disaster a wake-up call for responsible SWM: Akshy Sridhar

The delegates emphasised that since the MCC has constituted ward committees and area sabhas, adopting the suggested model for Mangaluru will make waste management effective. The memorandum pointed out that the ward committees are assigned the task of Municipal Waste Management under Section 13I (i) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act 2011.

The delegates also said that the MCC can prevent recurrences of environmental issues and cut costs.

The MCG urged the MCC to adopt the suggested model and set up composting units and biogas plants to all the sources of waste generation (households, restaurants, and offices), with subsidies for households, besides providing such facilities at public places in each ward for households where such facilities cannot be set up due to financial or space constraints.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
waste collection
Pachhanady dumping yard
Alappuzha
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

 