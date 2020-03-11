Experts lay stress on Bioremediation research

Burning of waste is not a solution for waste management. It is unscientific and enhances pollution. There are natural systems to degrade pollutants. Microbes, though they are invisible, serve nature in a significant way by decomposing the wastes, Prof Indrani Karunasagar, director, UNESCO Centre for Medical and Marine Biotechnology, and Director (R&D), Nitte (Deemed to be University), said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a national seminar on ‘Pollution Bioremediation-Current Scenario and Future Prospects’ organised by the Department of Biosciences, Mangalore University recently.

“The microbial service may be exploited to degrade the pollutants. Pollution and bioremediation speak about both problems and solutions, which is a very good focal theme chosen for this seminar. Waste management is also an international issue, such that many developed countries dump their waste to developing and underdeveloped countries. The government has many legislations and regulations to protect our environment and wildlife. But it is our moral duty to conserve nature by practising eco-friendly lifestyle,” she said.

“The marine ecosystem is overloaded with various pollutants, particularly plastics and microplastics and there is a life threat to marine organisms. We need to take immediate action to safeguard nature and natural resources,” she added.

Prof K R Sridhar, Adjunct Professor of Biosciences department said that all organisms have equal right to survive in nature. They contribute a lot to sustain life on earth.

“By polluting the environment, we not only spoil our own life but also pose a risk to all living entities. Bioremediation is a natural solution to mitigate the pollutants that need to be further explored through research,” he added.

Prof Balachandra Hegde Sayimane (Research Coordinator, Sahyadri Wildlife and Forest Conservation Trust), gave a special talk on the impact of climate change on tropical forests with special reference to the Western Ghats.

Prof Muthukumar Muthuchamy (Dean-School of Earth Science Systems and Head-Department of Environmental Science, Central University of Kerala) spoke on ‘Oxidative Technique for the Remediation of Emerging Micro-pollutants from Wastewater’.