Felling of trees for Nava Grama opposed

Hundreds of trees are being felled for laying the proposed Nava Grama Layout at Basavanahalli in Kushalnagar. The felling of the trees should be stopped immediately, demanded Kaveri Sene.

The Sene members submitted a memorandum to DCF Prabhakaran at Aranya Bhavana.

Kaveri Sene President Ravi Changappa said, “In the name of laying Nava Grama on government land, it is not right to fell trees. The felling of the trees will affect water springs in the region.”

The said land is situated just three kilometres away from Harangi reservoir. It is not right to fell trees in River Cauvery basin. The district administration should be cautious.

Further, the identified land is situated just 500 metres away from Aanekadu forest. The officials should protect the forest. Both the Forest Department and revenue department officials are engaged in the destruction of the forest, he rued.

“If the tree felling is continued, then members of various organisations will stage a protest,” he warned.

He said unauthorised houses are constructed on hundreds of acres of land belonging to government and forest land. The gram panchayat officials are supporting such illegal activities.

Chengappa warned of staging a protest in front of the office of the DCF if trees are felled on government land in future.

DCF Prabhakaran after receiving the memorandum said, “Trees were felled as title deeds have been distributed to the eligible citizens at Basavanahalli. The appeal by the forum will be looked into.”

Public meeting

A public meeting to discuss the issue will be convened at Aranya Bhavana in Madikeri at 11 am on January 23.

As per Karnataka Tree Protection Act, public opinion should be collected for felling of more than 50 trees. The public can submit their suggestions within a week to the DCF office as well.