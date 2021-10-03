Few restrictions in place for Cauvery Theerthodbhava

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration has decided to impose a few restrictions during Cauvery Theerthodbhava on October 17.

At a meeting recently, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary said that Covid-19 is still not eradicated. Hence, the restrictions are inevitable.

The devotees will be allowed to reach the Theerthodbhava venue by foot from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery. However, the devotees should produce an RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours and should have availed at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. In addition, they also should furnish an identity card, he added.

The minister said that tourists will not be allowed. The movement of vehicles between Bhagamandala and Talacauvery is not allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. All the vehicles should be parked in Bhagamandala.

Bhagamandala Gram Panchayat vice president Sathish Kumar said that vehicles should be restricted on the day of the Theerthodbhava.

The minister said that Dasara will be flagged off at 5.30 pm on October 7. As many as 25 people can accompany the Karaga during the visit to the town.

The Vijayadashami will be restricted to cutting the Banni tree and rituals associated with it, he said.

DHO Dr R Venkatesh said that RT-PCR tests of the samples of all those who wish to take part in the Theerthodbhava will be conducted on October 14.

Kodagu is in second place in the state when it comes to Covid vaccination. About 94% of the beneficiaries in the district have availed the first dose, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that Covid appropriate behaviour should be strictly followed during Dasara and Theerthodbhava.

MLAs M P Appachu Ranjan, K G Bopaiah, MLCs Sunil Subramani, Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Additional DC Raju Mogaveera and others were present.