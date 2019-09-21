Finally, Daddalakadu School students get textbooks

Students of Daddalakadu Zilla Panchayat Upgraded Primary School finally received textbooks from the government nearly four months after the start of the school.

Charanya, a student in the fifth standard in the school, had sent a letter to the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on the school not receiving textbooks for the past four months.

The letter to the minister had highlighted the problems faced by the children in the absence of textbooks.

The minister immediately responded to the letter by directing officials to supply books immediately. Accordingly, 78 books for students of the first standard and 500 textbooks for other 266 students in other classes in the school were received.

A total of 108 children were admitted to the first standard in English Medium at Daddalakadu ZP Upgraded Primary School. However, the government in its order had restricted the admission to 30. Accordingly, only 30 students had received textbooks. The remaining 78 children had not received the textbooks.

Even the parents were anxious over the delay in the supply of textbooks.

Sarkari Shaale Ulisi Belesi State Committee President Prakash Anchan had repeatedly appealed to the officials in the Education Department to supply the textbooks. But all his appeals had been ignored by the officials.

Charanya, instead of brooding, submitted a letter to the minister through their local MLA Rajesh Naik. Even Prakash Anchan had met the minister and had handed over a letter to him.

Charanya thanked the minister for immediately responding to her letter. “All the students were worried and the minister responded to our woes,” she stressed flashing a broad smile.