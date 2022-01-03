Financial assistance to purchase solar-based tricycles

Financial assistance to purchase solar-based tricycles

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 23:58 ist

The fisheries department has invited applications for financial assistance to purchase solar-based tricycles under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The last date to submit applications is January 10. The application forms can be collected from the fisheries department in Udupi, Kundapura and Karkala. For more details, contact: 0820-2530444. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

financial assistance
solar-based tricycles
Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

RBI allows limited offline digital payments

RBI allows limited offline digital payments

Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 