The fisheries department has invited applications for financial assistance to purchase solar-based tricycles under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.
The last date to submit applications is January 10. The application forms can be collected from the fisheries department in Udupi, Kundapura and Karkala. For more details, contact: 0820-2530444.
