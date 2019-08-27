Flood victims pour out anguish before Central team

The flood-affected people asked the officials from the Central team whether they will be compensated with permanent rehabilitation and employment.

Speaking during a visit by the officials, people from Kumbaragundi, Karadigodu and other flood-affected areas urged the government to provide them with houses.

The victims said that they are not getting rented houses and their children are deprived of school education.

Bharat, a local resident, said that many families of labourers have been dwelling in the paisari land for several years. Due to floods, they are forced to migrate to other places.

The Central Government should announce a special package for the flood-affected, they said.

Coffee grower Hosmane Vasanth Kumar stated that the coffee crop in his plantation has been totally lost. He requested officials to visit the plantations and announce compensation.

Chandru, a flood victim from Karadigodu village who lost his house, said that his family has been living in the region from the last 50 years and serious floods of this magnitude did not occur so far.

The temporary measures by the government do not suffice. Therefore, the flood victims should be provided with permanent rehabilitation measures, he added.

Central team chief Sriprakash said that the team has visited the flood-hit areas and seen the damage caused to houses, roads and crops.

The team has also interacted with the flood victims now staying in relief centre. The district administration has provided information on the losses caused by floods this year and a report in this regard will be submitted to the Central Government, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that she has furnished details on the death of people and cattle and the property losses.

The Central Team Comprised of Finance Ministry Director S C Meena, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ministry Joint Director Ponnuswamy, Water Resources Department’s Regional Office representative Jithendra Panwar, Road Transport and Highway Ministry official Vijay Kumar, Rural Development Ministry official Manik Chandra Pandith and Fuel Department official O P Suman.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal was present.