Flood victims should give consent letter: C'magaluru DC

The flood victims have been asked to submit consent letter related to rehabilitation by October 21.

In a press release, Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said the flood victims in Madhugundi, Alekhan Horatti, Malemane Megooru, Javali Malemane, Bidaratala, Uggehalli, Idakani, Edooru, Thanoodi, Talagodu, Mavinakere, Samse, Horanadu, Athigere, Balooru, Halagadaka Estate, Durgadahalli and Balige have to submit the consent letter.

The rehabilitation facilities will be implemented only after getting the consent letter from the victims.

The rain that lashed Mudigere taluk in the month of August had resulted in landslides and flood.

A meeting on the rehabilitation of the victims was convened on September 27, in which the victims who wish to relocate were asked to submit a consent letter to the village accountant within a week. In spite of the VAs contacting the victims, none had responded.

The failure to submit consent letter has affected the process of chalking out a programme for the rehabilitation of the rain victims, said the deputy commissioner.