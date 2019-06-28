'Follow Kempegowda’s methods in town planning'

Zilla Panchayat President Dinaker Babu said that Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s lakes, canals and policy to protect the environment should serve as a role model for all.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations organised by the ZP, district administration and district Kannada and Culture department at the government girls PU college hall on Thursday.

Babu said that the programmes chalked out by Kempegowda were mainly environment protection measures. He stressed the need to follow Kempegowda’s methods in the town planning process.

The ZP president maintained that drought should be tackled with Kempegowda’s methods of town planning and such measures should not be limited only to Bengaluru.

He said that desilting should be carried out in the water bodies in the district. NGOs and other private organisations should join hands with the administration, he urged.

ZP vice president Sheela Shetty said that Kempegowda was a true patriot and built nine forts.

Heeriyadka First Grade College principal Dr Nikethana delivered a special lecture on ‘Kempegowda’s policies in city planning and development’.

“Sadly, the present concept of development, ignores all practices adopted by Kempegowda. He understood the needs of urban and rural people,” Nikethana said.

Kempegowda planned lakes and ponds all around the city and provided water to residents, she added.