Four-day flower, fruit show at Kadri Park from January 25

The four-day-long flower and fruit show, organised by the horticulture department, district administration, Kadri Park Committee and Siri Thotagarike Sangha, will be held at Kadri Park from January 26.

The show aims at introducing ample opportunities in value addition to crops and growing inter-crops to increase the income of farmers, horticulture department deputy director H R Naik told reporters at his chambers on Tuesday.

A large flower model of water flowing from a pot will be a major highlight at the exhibition, he added.

The horticulture department has cultivated 10,000 flower plants of dwarf marigold (yellow and orange), salvia red, Vinca, dwarf torenia, variety of anthurium, gerbere, chrysanthemum, rose, Impatiens, patonia, ixora in pots and will be exhibited.

In addition, carvings on vegetables and cut flower arrangements will also be exhibited, Naik added.

Stalls selling a variety of saplings and vegetable saplings will be present.

The department has also demonstrated cultivating a variety of vegetables at the venue, Naik said.

A variety of fruits and vegetables cultivated by the farmers in various taluks will be exhibited. Bonsai plants, anthurium and orchids cultivated by the public will also be exhibited, he said.

The expo will also have stalls on various schemes of the government in addition to those selling seeds, fertilizers, farm equipment, value-added products, and others.

He said it has been decided to collect an entry fee of Rs 20 for adults and Rs 10 for children. No fee will be collected from schoolchildren in uniform, accompanied by teachers and differently-abled.

The nursery of the horticulture department has developed around 50,000 saplings to be given away to the public at Rs 1 each at the exhibition.

Kadri Park dept

The deputy director said that Kadri Park will be developed in a phased manner jointly by the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and the horticulture department.

The MUDA has developed Ganganapalla inside the park at a cost of Rs 43 lakh. A fountain too has been developed at a cost of Rs 47 lakh. Water has been stored in the pond. The silt has been removed and instead of concreting the structure, clay soil has been used for strengthening the pond.

A proposal to collect gate fees at Kadri Park will be placed before the Kadri Park Development Committee chaired by the deputy commissioner. The revenue generated will be utilised for the maintenance of the park.