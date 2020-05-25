Four flights from Mangaluru cancelled

Four flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) scheduled to depart for Mumbai and Chennai on Monday have been cancelled.

Out of six flights scheduled, four have been cancelled.

Flights SG353 and 6E5328 to Mumbai have been cancelled, along with flight 6E7139 to Chennai and flight SG1027 to Bengaluru. All these flights were supposed to depart on Monday morning.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 0279 arrived from Bengaluru in the evening with 47 passengers and departed as 6E388 at 7.35 pm with 35 passengers from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. Out of 47 passengers who arrived, 13 were from Delhi and Pune, who have been sent to institutional quarantine. The remaining have been asked to remain quarantined at home.

While SpiceJet SG 3744 was scheduled for departure to Bengaluru at 9.50 pm.

The international flights to MIA had remained suspended after March 22 and domestic flights had remained suspended after March 25, after the lockdown was implemented to contain Covid 19. Amid the lockdown, an Air ambulance had ferried a patient from Coimbatore to the airport. Under Vande Bharat Mission, since May 12 three flights had arrived from Gulf countries.