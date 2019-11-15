Free Tulu script learning class on November 17

Free Tulu script learning class will be conducted at Government Model Higher Primary School in Kodavoor on November 17. It is jointly organised by Jai Tulunadu-Udupi and Namma Tulunad Trust.

Jai Tulunad-Udupi President Arun told media persons at Press Club on Thursday that 150 people had enrolled for the class.

He said Tulu Teachers Vidyashree S Ullal and Subhashini Belthangady will teach the Tulu Script to the participants.

“Similar Tulu script learning camp was orgnaised in the past too and people had enthusiastically responded to us by participating in large numbers,” he added.

In the recently held class at Karkala, 64 participants had participated and had learnt the Tulu script, he beamed with pride.

Arun said that many were not aware that Tulu language has a script.

So, in order to popularise the Tulu script among the people, such classes are being organised. Again another Tulu script learning class will be organised on December 8, he added.

He said many Tulu inscriptions had been unearthed in the coastal region.

The rich heritage of the

language calls for its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and should be recognised as one of the official languages of the state.

The earliest Tuluva Mahabharata written by Arunabja, a poet who lived in Kodavoor between late 14th and early 15th century, instills a pride that Tulu is an ancient language, he said.