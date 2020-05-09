Furore after labourer arrives from Bagalkote

A migrant labourer, who arrived from Bagalkote in a truck to meet his family, has created panic among the residents of Urwa in Mangaluru.

He arrived in the port city on Friday and reached his one-room house, where his wife and children are living. The residents in the area urged the authorities to quarantine him and test him for Covid-19.

He had left for Bagalkote before the announcement of lockdown and could not return to Mangaluru. Following the insistence of the residents of the area, he was shifted to District Wenlock Hospital for medical check-up on Saturday.

BJP Ward Committee president Arun Kumar said that the migrant labourer had arrived in the city to see his wife and children.

“After reaching the city, he directly entered his house without informing authorities. The residents in the surrounding areas were scared as he had not undergone medical check-up after travelling from Bagalkote, he said.