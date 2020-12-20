Garbage menace haunts residents of Jambooru Bane

Though landslide and rain victims of 2018 heaved a sigh of relief after houses were handed over to them at Jambooru Bane in Madapura Gram Panchayat, several issues related to waste disposal and UGD still haunt the residents of this layout.

Unscientific disposal of garbage and incomplete work on the drains have become a headache for the residents at Jambooru Bane.

The victims of 2018 were given houses constructed by the government at the new layout created for the victims by the district administration a few months ago. However, the visitors are welcomed with a heap of garbage at the entrance.

A total of 383 houses were handed over to the victims of natural calamities by the government. Though a two-lane road, streetlights and main entrance give a feeling of posh locality, the heap of garbage and staunch smell from the incomplete UGD system haunt the visitors.

Following the unscientific disposal of garbage, the entire locality reeks of a nauseating smell.

Owing to the incomplete UGD work, wastewater from houses has remained stagnant in front of a few houses. The residents are fearing the spread of contagious diseases.

Madapura Gram Panchayat has failed to dispose of the wet and dry waste scientifically.

Though the Gram Panchayat collects dry waste from houses for disposal at waste management unit, the wet waste is dumped in Jambooru Bane itself. The wet wastes are dumped in a pit in the layout. The pit is now overflowing.

Owing to the careless waste disposal methods, packs of stray dogs who are attracted to the dumped garbage, scatter the wastes all over the layout, said the residents.

In spite of bringing the issue to the notice of Madapura Gram Panchayat, no measures have been initiated so far, said, residents.

The residents have urged the authorities to initiate measures to dispose of the garbage scientifically.