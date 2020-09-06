Girl emerges as state topper after revaluation

Shreya Dongre, by scoring 622 out of 625 marks, in SSLC examinations, had emerged as the topper in Beltangady taluk.

A revaluation of answer scripts resulted in Shreya scoring 625 out of 625 marks and emerging as a state topper on Saturday.

Shreya, studying in St Mary’s School in Beltangady taluk, said after securing 622 marks, she had no desire of applying for revaluation.

But after a self-assessment of her performance, she realised that she had made no errors.

True to her suspicions, the English script obtained after submitting an application for revaluation had revealed that she was not awarded marks for three correct answers.

Shreya’s Father Dr Sashikanth Dongre and mother Deepali said the SSLC examinations had posed a lot of challenges to their daughter. They thanked teachers and wellwishers who had helped their daughter Shreya emerge as a state topper in SSLC examinations.