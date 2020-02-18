Gold worth Rs 58.95L seized at MIA

Customs officials arrested two persons in two separate incidents for attempting to smuggle gold, worth Rs 58.95 lakh, at Mangalore International Airport.

In the first incident, Muhammed Swalih Chappathodi, 22, hailing from Malappuram in Kerala, had concealed capsules containing gold in paste form inside his rectum. The officials could recover 797 grams of 24 karat gold, worth Rs 32,35,820. He arrived from Dubai by SpiceJet flight SG060.

The customs official recovered 655 grams of gold, worth Rs 26.59 lakh, from Mohammed Nishad Cheruvanassery (25), who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX384 and had concealed the gold in a similar manner.

The Customs officials comprising Superintendents Sreelakshmi, Gopinath, Savitha Kotian, Ramavtar Meena, and Inspector Samala Mohan Reddy were instrumental in the detection and seizure of the gold concealed by the passengers.

Both the arrested were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Mangaluru.