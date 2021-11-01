‘Govt committed to safeguard Kannada language, land’

The government is committed to protecting Karnataka, Kannada language, its culture and heritage, said Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He was speaking after unfurling the National Flag during the Karnataka Rajyotsava programme organised by the district administration, at General Thimayya Stadium, on Monday.

“The usage of Kannada language has grown on the internet. Kannada is being widely used in the field of commerce these days,” he said.

He said that the young generation should join hands in the overall development of Karnataka.

“The state has a rich heritage. The history of the Kannada language dates back to 2,000 years. There is a need to protect Kannada identity in the 21st century. Kannada is not a mere language and Karnataka is not a mere land. They are feelings and relationships that Kannadigas own,” he added.

Kota Srinivas Poojary further said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been working towards the comprehensive development of the state.

A total of 750 Gram Panchayats have been identified as Amrit Gram Panchayats and will be developed and 12 villages have been selected in Kodagu under the project. The villages are Peraje, Kunjila-Kakkabbe, Maragodu, Kedamulluru, Karmadu, Nalkeri, Titimati, Koodumangalore, Shirangala, Aigur, Haradu and Dundalli, he said.

Measures will be taken to provide drinking water, 100% segregation of solid waste, scientific treatment of wastewater, solar power in households and digital libraries in schools, he added.

The minister also said that the schools will be provided with well-equipped buildings, laboratories and toilets, under Amritha School.

Schools in Hodavada, Sampaje, Kadanga, Madapura, Doddamalte, Kodlipet, Valnur Thyagathur, Hebbale, Suntikoppa, Heggala, Ammatti, Palibetta, T Shettigeri, Titimati, Gonikoppa and Kutta have been selected under the programme, said the minister.

Also, the Amrita Anganwadi Kendra Scheme has been implemented to develop the basic facilities in anganwadi buildings. A grant of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to each anganwadi. It has been decided to upgrade 25 anganwadis in the district, said Kota Srinivas Poojary.

“An amount of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to self-help groups, under Amrita Swasahaya Kiru Udyama Yojane and 60 Stree Shakti self-help groups are selected in the district,” said the minister.

Covid warriors were felicitated on the occasion.

MLC Veena Achaiah, CMC president Anita Poovaiah, Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena were present.