Govt school closed three years ago, reopens

A school that was closed for shortage of students three years ago, has reopened at Megadde in Nadpalu of Hebri taluk.

The 40-year-old Government Lower Primary School was reopened owing to the efforts of the villagers and officers of the education department.

Ten children had been admitted to the Government Lower Primary School.

The local residents had visited the houses and convinced parents to enroll their children into the school.

The school was started in remote Maoist-affected hamlet of Megadde in 1978 and has all the facilities, including water supply.