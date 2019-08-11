‘Govt sent 2,000 food kits to DK’

As many as 2,000 food kits have arrived in Dakshina Kannada for distribution among flood victims, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said.“The kits sent by the state government has 10-kg rice, 1-kg each tur dal, salt, sugar and oil. Tashildars should distribute it among the victims.”

With rainfall receding, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil has directed officials to clear stones, soil and wooden logs that had washed on to the road by flooded streams and rivers.

“The flood water on highway, main roads and interior roads have receded,” he said and directed the officials to clear the road to facilitate the movement of vehicles. He said compensation to the damaged houses should be paid as per the rules.

Water level recedes

In the meantime, water level in River Nethravathi, Kumaradhara and Gundyahole has receded. The water level in River Nethravathi stood at 9 metres against the danger level of 8.5 metre, while it was 29.40 metres in Uppinangady against danger level of 31.5 metre.

The water level in River Kumaradhara at Uppinangady stood at 26 metres against the danger level of 26.5 metres. While water level of Gundyahole stream stood at 4.50 metres against the danger level of 5 metres.

The NDRF personnel have been deployed at Bantwal and Belthangady. Two teams of Coast Guard personnel have also been deployed at Bantwal. The fire service personnel and Home Guards have been deployed in all the taluks.

Two lives have been lost in the rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada. As many as six animal deaths have been reported. At least 73 villages have been affected in the rain fury. The authorities had evacuated 665 persons till date. A total of 31 relief camps have been opened in the district and 1,129 persons have been provided shelter.

Initial report suggests that crops in 14 hectares of land have been damaged. As many as 220 houses have been partially damaged while 293 houses have been completely damaged in the district.About 163 roads, 14 bridges and many culverts have been damaged. At least 3,664 electrical damages have been incurred by the Mescom.

Decline in devotees

Following heavy rain and closure of Ghat roads, the number of devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple declined drastically on Sunday. The buzzing Car Street in Subrahmanya wore a deserted look without devotees.

Man carried for 5 km

Belthangady police personnel carried a man affected with paralysis from flood-affected Mithabagilu to the relief centre, five kms away. The police personnel carried him using a make shift ‘doli’ on their shoulder amid rain.