Govt to rehabilitate families from Masagai forest

Forest, Environment and Ecology Department Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Dave said that the government has taken measures to rehabilitate families residing inside Masagali Reserve Forest.

Chairing a meeting in Chikkamagaluru, he said that 211 families have been evicted.

The members of an organisation have appealed to include an additional 10 families, which will be looked into. The package will be announced for rehabilitating the families. Each family would be given a site and other basic facilities, he added.

The district administration and the concerned department will conduct a joint survey to assess those who lose both land and houses and those who only lose land in the eviction.

APCCF Rajkishore Singh, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and others were present.