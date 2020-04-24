Growers go red over lack of market for roses

Growers go red over lack of market for roses

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 19:17 ist
Bunches of roses are dumped at Joladal, near Chikkamagaluru

Floriculturists have incurred a huge loss owing to lack of market for flowers due to the lockdown.

Nazma Ali from Joladal, near Chikkamagaluru, has cultivated roses on her farmland. In spite of good harvest, the lockdown has affected the transportation of the flowers to the market.

Speaking to DH, she said, “I had cultivated Miraval and other varieties of rose, along with marigold, on three acres of land. About 15 labourers had toiled hard for the cultivation. I used to send flowers to markets in Kadur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mysuru. I had even arranged the supply in KSRTC and private buses. The lockdown affected the transportation.”

“This is the season for harvesting the roses. I used to send at least 60 kg to 70 kg of roses per day. A kg of rose was fetching Rs 100. Now, I have dumped the roses in a pit. There is none to ask for the flowers,” she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Floriculturists
huge loss
COVID-19
Lockdown
roses

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 