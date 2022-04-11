Gusty wind, rain uproot trees, electricity poles in DK

Gusty wind, rain uproot trees, electricity poles in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 11 2022, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 02:27 ist
An electricity pole was damaged at Mundaje in Belthangady.

Heavy rain coupled with lightning, thunder and gusty wind were witnessed on Saturday night in various parts of Dakshina Kannada. 

Owing to gusty wind, arecanut and coconut trees were damaged in Belthangady taluk. Even electricity poles were damaged and this disrupted the power supply for a few hours in parts of the district.  

An electricity transformer was damaged after a huge tree fell on it at Mundaje. In the Ujire subdivision of Mescom, as many as 12 low tension poles and nine high tension poles were damaged.  

An electricity wire broke down at Mundaje and a spark from it resulted in a fire in a tree. On noticing the fire, a bus driver informed the locals who in turn doused the fire. 

The asbestos sheet of a house flew away in the wind at Noojibalthila in Kadaba. 

