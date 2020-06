Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and his family members are staying at Taj Resort on the outskirts of Madikeri till Sunday.

Kumaraswamy, along with his family members, arrived on Friday afternoon. He is accompanied by his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, daughter-in-law Revathi and sisters.

It is purely a private visit, according to sources.

The former chief minister is likely to inspect the houses that were handed over to the flood victims of 2018 on Sunday afternoon, added sources.